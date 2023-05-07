Harper went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.
Harper connected on his first long ball of the campaign in the fifth inning, swatting a 396-foot solo shot to left-center field. It hasn't taken long for the star slugger to get his feet under him after opening the season on the injured list following Tommy John surgery last November. Through four games since his return, Harper is slashing .375/.444/.525 with three runs, two walks and two extra-base hits.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Three hits in second game back•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Three strikeouts in loss•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Activated for season debut•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Confirmed to return Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Cleared to return Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Could return Tuesday•