Harper is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Oakland.

Harper has four multi-hit efforts in the past seven games but will take a seat for the first time in June. The 30-year-old has an .812 OPS through 40 games this season but has just three homers, and it's been 92 plate appearances since he last went deep May 25 in Atlanta. Kyle Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter Sunday while Cristian Pache starts in left field.