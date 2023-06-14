Harper went 2-for-5 with a walk, two RBI, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Harper notched his second multi-hit effort and his second steal over his last three games. He has four RBI over that span and seven RBI in his last eight games. Harper has been making consistent contact at the dish but has clubbed just three home runs in 36 games with his last one coming May 25. For the year, he's slashing .299/.396/.440 with 13 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 25 runs, five steals and a 23:37 BB:K over 159 plate appearances.