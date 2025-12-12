Wilson signed a contract with the Phillies on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wilson endured one of his worst years in the majors this past season, logging a 6.65 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 47.1 innings with the White Sox. The 27-year-old righty will now head to Philadelphia and presumably work as a multi-inning reliever, though he could face competition for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training.