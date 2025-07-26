Phillies' Bryson Stott: Adds two walks, stolen base in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.
That's now three straight games with at least one hit for Stott, although he's struggled mightily as a whole since the start of May. The middle infielder is slashing a woeful .203/.275/.299 with five home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBI over his last 257 plate appearances (66 outings), but he's at least stolen nine bases during this span. Stott had worked his way into Philadelphia's leadoff spot consistently from mid-April to early June, though he hasn't hit first since June 8 and is unlikely to regain that position unless he really begins to heat up at the dish.
