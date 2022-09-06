Stott is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stott will head to the bench with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the hill. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
