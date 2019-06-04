Phillies' Bryson Stott: Drafted 14th overall by Phillies
The Phillies have selected Stott with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A college shortstop out of UNLV, Stott can do a little bit of everything, but the sum of the parts may not equate to a very exciting big-league player. Despite a sturdy 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, he may not ever be a 20-plus-homer threat. He shows excellent bat-to-ball ability, but too often his contact is unimpactful, so he profiles as a bottom-third of the order hitter on a good team. He is an above-average runner now, but will probably be a couple ticks slower in a few years. Evaluators give him a chance to stick at shortstop, thanks to an accurate arm and reliable glove, but his mediocre lateral quickness could result in a move to the hot corner, where his bat could be underwhelming.
