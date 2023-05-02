Stott will bat fifth for the Phillies on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Stott has been occupying the leadoff spot against both righties and lefties over the last couple of weeks, but the reigning NL champs will switch things up Tuesday at Dodger Stadium as they welcome Bryce Harper (elbow) back into the fold. Kyle Schwarber is at the top of the order with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Trea Turner will hit second and Harper is batting third.