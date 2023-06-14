Stott went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Stott added on to the Phillies' lead with a solo blast to right center to make it a 7-0 ballgame. He also notched his third multi-hit effort over his last four games and is slashing .364/.429/.500 with five RBI, six runs and a 4:9 BB:K in 12 games since May 31. Stott has maintained a healthy average throughout the course of the season thus far but was replaced in the leadoff spot earlier this month by Kyle Schwarber with Manager Rob Thompson looking to spark the offense. Schwarber has picked things up lately, but Stott could be given another shot to lead off if Schwarber's struggles return.