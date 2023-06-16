Stott went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Stott got the Phillies on the board with a leadoff homer to right field to open the second inning. He came right back with a single in the third before coming around to score on an Alex Bohm double, putting Philadelphia up 3-0. The second baseman has been red-hot at the dish this month, hitting .354 with two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored. He's also homered in two of his last three and has multiple hits in four of his last six.