Stott went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Sunday's 14-3 win over the Reds.

Stott lead off the game with a solo blast against Luis Cessa, which marked the shortstop's first homer of the season and extended his hit streak to 16 games. He added an RBI single in the the ninth and now has 10 multi-knock outings this year.