Stott went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start at second base and batting sixth, Stott led off the fifth inning with a single and stole second before scoring the first run of the game on a Brandon Marsh homer. Stott had a breakout campaign last year that included a career-high 31 steals in 34 attempts, and the 26-year-old looks set to collect plenty more in 2024.