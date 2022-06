Stott is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Stott appears to be locked in as the Phillies' primary second baseman, but the lefty-hitting rookie is still expected to sit regularly versus southpaws like Washington's Patrick Corbin. The righty-hitting Yairo Munoz will pick up the start at the keystone and should serve as a short-side platoon mate for Stott until Johan Camargo (knee) is back from the 10-day injured list.