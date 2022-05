Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Phillies handed Stott three consecutive starts from Wednesday through Friday, but the rookie went 0-for-9 over those contest to squander any hope he had of wresting the shortstop job from Johan Camargo while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the shelf. Now slashing a lowly .114/.173/.129 through his first 75 plate appearances in the majors, Stott finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row.