Stott went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Friday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

It's the first time in the 25-year-old infielder's career he's swiped multiple bags in a game, but Stott was able to exploit Travis d'Arnaud's presence behind the plate for Atlanta -- the veteran catcher has caught only one of 10 attempts base stealers this year. Stott is up to eight pilfers on the season, and he's hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games while slashing a blistering .346/.397/.558 with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and nine runs.