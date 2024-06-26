Stott went 1-for-3 with a double, three runs scored, a stolen base, and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Stott came around to score every time he reached base in Wednesday's win. The three runs tied a career high, and he added his 20th stolen base of the season. His 20 swipes are the third most stolen bases in the National League behind Elly De La Cruz and Brice Turang. Stott's slash line of .242/.337/.363 isn't overly impressive, but he makes up for it with the solid counting stats.