Phillies' Bryson Stott: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
As is usually the case, the left-handed-hitting Stott will bow out of the lineup Wednesday while the Phillies oppose a lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs). Edmundo Sosa will cover second base in Stott's stead.
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