Stott is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Rockies.
The left-handed hitting Stott was in the lineup each of the first two times the Phillies faced a lefty this season, but he'll take a seat for this one versus southpaw Kyle Freeland. Edmundo Sosa is at second base and batting eighth.
