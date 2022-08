Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.