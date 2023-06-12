Stott is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Arizona, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Stott will begin this one on the bench as the Diamondbacks start left-hander Tommy Henry. Josh Harrison is getting the start at second base.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two hits, triple in win•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Not starting Saturday•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Runs wild in Friday's win•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Cracks pinch-hit home run•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Takes seat on bench to open Sunday•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Ends homer drought•