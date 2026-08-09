Phillies' Caleb Kilian: Earns win, suffers injury

Kilian (4-7) earned a win after he tossed one inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, but he suffered an undisclosed injury in the process, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kilian entered the contest with the game tied 5-5 heading into the top of the 12th inning. The automatic runner came around to score when the right-hander allowed Brett Bateman to lead off the frame with an RBI single, but Kilian was then able to induce a double play off the bat of Jesus Sanchez before getting Alejandro Kirk to pop out to end the inning. The Phillies would go on to score two runs in the bottom of the 12th, notching Kilian his first victory with the team and fourth overall on the year. On a less positive note, interim manager Don Mattingly noted that Kilian suffered an injury at the end of his outing, and that "it didn't look good." More information on Kilian's status will likely be provided in the near future.