Phillies' Caleb Kilian: Lands on IL with oblique strain

The Phillies placed Kilian on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left oblique strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Acquired from the Giants last Monday, Kilian made just four appearances with his new team before hitting the shelf due to the oblique injury, which he sustained on his final pitch of Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays in 12 innings. The Phillies recalled Chase Shugart from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to join the bullpen as a replacement for Kilian, who will be eligible for activation Aug. 25 but appears likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days.