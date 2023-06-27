Ricketts is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Jersey Shore with an undisclosed injury, Baseball America reports.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, Ricketts slashed .386/.409/.568 with one home run and an 11.8 percent strikeout rate in 21 games at Single-A Clearwater before getting promoted to High-A on May 9. He has been unlucky on balls in play (.204 BABIP) at High-A after being fortunate (.429 BABIP) at Single-A, but Ricketts, 23, won't be at an age-appropriate level until he gets tested at Double-A.