Bedrosian signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bedrosian recently elected free agency after he was designated for assignment by the Athletics at the end of June, and he's been assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing a minor-league deal with Philadelphia. The right-hander has made 15 relief appearances with the Reds and Athletics this year, and he's posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings. He could be an option to join the Phillies' bullpen at some point.
