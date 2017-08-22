Play

Perkins is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Entering Tuesday's doubleheader, Perkins had started four of the Phillies' previous five games. Despite that recent string of starts, the young outfielder will be out of the starting lineup for each game of the twin bill. Nick Williams will man center field with Hyun Soo Kim drawing the start in right for Game 2.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast