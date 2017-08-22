Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Absent from Game 2 lineup
Perkins is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Entering Tuesday's doubleheader, Perkins had started four of the Phillies' previous five games. Despite that recent string of starts, the young outfielder will be out of the starting lineup for each game of the twin bill. Nick Williams will man center field with Hyun Soo Kim drawing the start in right for Game 2.
