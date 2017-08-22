Perkins is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

Perkins had entered the starting nine for four of the Phillies' last five games after Odubel Herrera's (hamstring) move to the disabled list created an opening in the outfield. All four of those starts came against left-handed pitchers, so it appears that Perkins could find himself on the short end of a platoon in left field with Hyun Soo Kim, who gets the start in Game 1. Both players will settle back into smaller roles once one of Herrera, Aaron Altherr (hamstring) or Daniel Nava (back) returns from the DL.