Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Perkins to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Perkins had just 30 at-bats in the month of July, so the Phillies have sent him back to the minors to get more playing time. Daniel Nava is expected to come off the disabled list Wednesday to take Perkins' roster spot.
