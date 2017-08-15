Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Recalled from Triple-A
Perkins was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
With Daniel Nava (back) landing on the disabled list, Perkins was summoned back to the big club to offer outfield depth off the bench. The 26-year-old has struggled during his brief time with the Phillies this season, slashing just .194/.271/.258 in 30 games.
