Play

Perkins was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With Daniel Nava (back) landing on the disabled list, Perkins was summoned back to the big club to offer outfield depth off the bench. The 26-year-old has struggled during his brief time with the Phillies this season, slashing just .194/.271/.258 in 30 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast