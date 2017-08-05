Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Aaron Altherr landed on the DL with a hamstring strain, so the Phillies added another outfielder to provide depth off the bench. Perkins has a .298/.388/.476 slash line with six home runs in 63 games at Triple-A, but was much worse (.207/.277/.276) in 65 plate appearances in the big leagues this year.