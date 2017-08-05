Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Recalled from Triple-A
Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Aaron Altherr landed on the DL with a hamstring strain, so the Phillies added another outfielder to provide depth off the bench. Perkins has a .298/.388/.476 slash line with six home runs in 63 games at Triple-A, but was much worse (.207/.277/.276) in 65 plate appearances in the big leagues this year.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Playing time cut•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Makes third straight start Friday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Will lead off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Will get first major-league start Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Promoted to majors Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...