Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Returning to Triple-A
Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
In an effort to make room for Drew Anderson on their roster, the Phillies are sending Perkins back to Lehigh Valley. Perkins hasn't been an intriguing fantasy option this season, as he owns a .177 batting average and .480 OPS.
More News
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Absent from Game 2 lineup•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Hits bench in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Sent down to minors•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...