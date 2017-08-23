Play

Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

In an effort to make room for Drew Anderson on their roster, the Phillies are sending Perkins back to Lehigh Valley. Perkins hasn't been an intriguing fantasy option this season, as he owns a .177 batting average and .480 OPS.

