Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Perkins was sent packing in order to clear a spot on the roster for Rhys Hoskins, ending his second stint with the big club after a mere five days. The 26-year-old has struggled in a major way with Philadelphia this year, and it's possible he will be a DFA candidate in the near future, as the Phillies could decide they want to get a look at a more promising youngster over the season's final month.