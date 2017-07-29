Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Blasts 10th homer of 2017 on Friday
Rupp went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Braves.
Rupp crushed his 10th homer of the campaign, and he's been on a major streak as of late, as he's left the yard five times over his past eight starts. However, the fact that his playing time is sporadic makes it difficult to use him outside of NL-only as well as leagues that require two starting catchers
