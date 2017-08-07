Rupp went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI Sunday in Colorado.

Rupp's second double was the most important hit of the game, turning a 2-1 ninth-inning deficit into a 3-2 lead while saddling closer Greg Holland with his second loss. The catcher came into this one mired in an 0-13 slump over his previous four games, but Coors Field has been known to have curative effects on struggling hitters.