De La Cruz is slashing .270/.333/.492 with seven home runs and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate in 30 games for Double-A Reading.

The 6-foot-8 slugger is repeating Double-A after putting up a similar .278/.315/.510 slash line in 38 games last year. He has a strong 34.1 percent hard-hit rate, but his 6.7 percent walk rate is a little low for a player with as much power and as much swing and miss as De La Cruz. The majority of his starts came in the outfield last year, but De La Cruz has almost exclusively played first base this season.