Phillies' Carlos Santana: Blasts grand slam in win over Nats
Santana went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.
The Phillies were down 5-2 in the fifth inning before Santana turned the game around with his 20th homer of the year. The veteran slugger has picked up the pace a little in August, slashing .259/.340/.459 through 25 games with four home runs and 14 RBI, and while his overall numbers are down from his days in Cleveland, the 32-year-old's 77 RBI leave him 10 shy of his previous career high set in 2016.
