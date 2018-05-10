Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in five Wednesday
Santana went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Santana is finally starting to break out of his season-long slump, as he had a four RBI game earlier in the week and is hitting 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers and 12 RBI amidst a six game hitting streak. The 32-year-old has just a .189 BABIP, suggesting he's been suffering from a stroke of bad luck, so once that number starts to creep up the rest of his game should follow along with it.
