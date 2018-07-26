Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in three in win over Dodgers
Santana went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
He's now 7-for-23 (.304) since the All-Star break with a homer and eight RBI in six games. Santana's .215/.355/.407 slash line on the season remains rough, but the veteran continues to hold down a prime spot in the Phillies' order and should remain a strong run producer even if his batting average doesn't turn around.
More News
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Gets second day off of season•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Launches 14th homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers, plates four in rout•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Smacks 10th homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Reaches base three times Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...