Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in three in win over Dodgers

Santana went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

He's now 7-for-23 (.304) since the All-Star break with a homer and eight RBI in six games. Santana's .215/.355/.407 slash line on the season remains rough, but the veteran continues to hold down a prime spot in the Phillies' order and should remain a strong run producer even if his batting average doesn't turn around.