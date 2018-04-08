Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in three Saturday
Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.
Santana has only five hits in his first 26 at-bats as a member of the Phillies, but he has made them count with four being for extra bases. He has continued to walk -- his signature skill beside hitting for power -- so there isn't reason to have major concern about his sluggish start.
