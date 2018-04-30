Santana is starting at first base and hitting fifth Monday against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Santana has gotten off to an extremely slow start to the season, as evidenced by his .160/.305/.287 line with two homers through 27 games, so manager Gabe Kapler decided to drop him a few spots in the order in an attempt to get him going. This is just the second time all season Santana hasn't hit in the two hole, which is being occupied by Rhys Hoskins on Monday.