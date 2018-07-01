Phillies' Carlos Santana: Gets second day off of season

Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Santana will get just his second day off of the season, as he hasn't been held out of the starting lineup since all the way back on April 18. Though he was hitless Saturday, Santana owns a .853 OPS in the month of June. He'll give way to Rhys Hoskins at first base for the series finale.

