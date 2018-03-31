Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three RBI to help the Phillies to a 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Braves on Friday.

Santana bagged his first home run for his new team with a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning of Friday's win for Philadelphia. Santana sports just a .249 career batting average but don't let that fool you into thinking he can't be a useful asset. He's never had an on-base percentage lower than .351 in his career and he's walked at least 88 times in each of the last seven seasons. While that certainly means Santana is most valuable in leagues with an OBP category, his 20-plus home run power and abilities as a run producer mean he figures to remain a steady option in other formats as well.