Santana went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Thursday against the Giants.

The homer, a fourth-inning shot off Ty Blach, was Santana's sixth of the year and his third in the four-game series against San Francisco. Through May 2, Santana was having a very disappointing season, hitting just .151 with two homers and a .569 OPS. Since then, he's gone on a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-30 with four homers and 15 RBI over the span of a week, enough to drag his OPS up to .714. That number would certainly be disappointing should it not climb any higher by the end of the year, but the recent hot streak combined with encouraging batted-ball data during Santana's early slump gives reason to believe that the veteran will eventually live up to his draft price.