Phillies' Carlos Santana: Hitting streak reaches 11
Santana went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Mets.
Santana's 23rd homer of the year tied his total from last season, but it wasn't enough to lift the Phillies over the Mets. The first baseman is now riding an 11-game hitting streak, a stretch in which he's hit .333/.375/.644 with four homers.
More News
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Smacks leadoff homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Blasts grand slam in win over Nats•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Blasts 19th homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Retreats to bench•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Socks two-run blast•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Not in Game 1 lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....