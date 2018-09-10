Phillies' Carlos Santana: Hitting streak reaches 11

Santana went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Santana's 23rd homer of the year tied his total from last season, but it wasn't enough to lift the Phillies over the Mets. The first baseman is now riding an 11-game hitting streak, a stretch in which he's hit .333/.375/.644 with four homers.

More News
Our Latest Stories