Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers again Sunday
Santana went 2-for-3 with a walk, a homer and two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.
Santana doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and scored the tying run after Nick Williams homered. He added a solo shot of his own in the eighth off of Jeurys Familia. The homer was Santana's seventh of the year and his fifth in nine games. He's been on fire over that stretch, hitting .324/.342/.892. His wRC+ finally sits at 100 after a very slow start to the season. Even during that slow start, however, Santana's batted-ball data was very encouraging, so this seems to be a case of his results finally starting to line up with how he's been hitting the ball.
