Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers and drives in four
Santana went 1-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Tuesday's blowout win over the Giants.
Santana hit a ball just far enough for a three-run shot in the fifth inning off Jeff Samardzija. Giants center fielder Gorkys Hernandez tracked it to the wall in dead center and had it in his glove briefly before it popped out and landed on the far side of the wall. It was a nice turn of luck for the veteran first baseman, who's still hitting just .171/.295/.358 despite Statcast numbers which suggest he deserves far better. The gap between his wOBA (.286) and expected wOBA (.385) is the 10th-largest among qualified hitters, which implies that all he has to do is keep hitting the way he's been hitting for him to return to being a capable fantasy contributor.
