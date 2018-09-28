Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers, doubles in losing effort
Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rockies.
Santana tried to spark a rally with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, but the Phillies ended up falling short in the 5-3 loss. It's been another consistently productive season for Santana, as he carries a .228/.351/.417 slash line with 28 doubles, 24 home runs and 85 RBI to go along with an impressive 107:91 BB:K ratio.
