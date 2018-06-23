Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers, plates four in rout

Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two more RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-2 win over the Nationals. He also took two walks.

Hitting right-handed against reliever Matt Grace, Santana cleared the right field fences with a runner on in the sixth inning as the Phillies would pile on in the victory. Heading into this, Santana owned a .421 OBP in June but was lightly hitting with a .393 slugging percentage. This blast offers optimism he can still deliver pop on a somewhat consistent basis.