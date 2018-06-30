Phillies' Carlos Santana: Launches 14th homer

Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

The homer, Santana's 14th of the season, was a two-out shot off of Tim Collins. Santana's batting average remains low at .225 (the lowest of his career), though much of that can be attributed to a frustrating run of luck early in the season. Since May 1, the first baseman has hit .264 with 12 home runs. The veteran has been a strong all-around offensive asset this season outside of that poor early batted-ball luck. He's on pace for 28 home runs, the second-highest total of his career, while his 17.8 percent walk rate (third in the league behind Mike Trout and Bryce Harper) and 13.4 percent strikeout rate are each career bests.

More News
Our Latest Stories