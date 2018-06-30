Phillies' Carlos Santana: Launches 14th homer
Santana went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Nationals.
The homer, Santana's 14th of the season, was a two-out shot off of Tim Collins. Santana's batting average remains low at .225 (the lowest of his career), though much of that can be attributed to a frustrating run of luck early in the season. Since May 1, the first baseman has hit .264 with 12 home runs. The veteran has been a strong all-around offensive asset this season outside of that poor early batted-ball luck. He's on pace for 28 home runs, the second-highest total of his career, while his 17.8 percent walk rate (third in the league behind Mike Trout and Bryce Harper) and 13.4 percent strikeout rate are each career bests.
