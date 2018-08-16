Phillies' Carlos Santana: Not in Game 1 lineup
Santana is out of the starting lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill versus the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Santana will remain on the bench as right-hander Corey Oswalt takes the mound for New York in the matinee. Expect to see Santana back in the lineup during Game 2, especially with southpaw Steven Matz (forearm) slated to come off the DL and pitch. Justin Bour will man first base and bat second in Game 1.
More News
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Sits against righty•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Grabs three hits•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in three in win over Dodgers•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Gets second day off of season•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Launches 14th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...