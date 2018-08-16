Phillies' Carlos Santana: Not in Game 1 lineup

Santana is out of the starting lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill versus the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Santana will remain on the bench as right-hander Corey Oswalt takes the mound for New York in the matinee. Expect to see Santana back in the lineup during Game 2, especially with southpaw Steven Matz (forearm) slated to come off the DL and pitch. Justin Bour will man first base and bat second in Game 1.