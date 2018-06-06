Phillies' Carlos Santana: Reaches base three times Tuesday

Santana went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

After sitting below the Mendoza Line for much of the opening two months, Santana's batting average is slowly creeping back up to respectability. Even still, the .220 average would mark a career-worst over a full season, but the 32-year-old is finding ways to get on base in the meantime. He's sporting a .343 OBP, and with five free passes over the past two games now has more walks (39) than strikeouts (35) on the year.